LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Stock Position Lowered by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lessened its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.87% of LHC Group worth $58,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,723,000 after purchasing an additional 88,322 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,094,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 27,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

LHCG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $194.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.77. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $532.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

