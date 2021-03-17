LHT (LHT) Price Tops $0.0024 on Exchanges

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 36.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last seven days, LHT has traded down 36.4% against the US dollar. One LHT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. LHT has a total market capitalization of $120,599.63 and $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006150 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00007525 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000107 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000107 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

