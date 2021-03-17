Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Short Interest Update

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 17,740,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the February 11th total of 13,960,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on LI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $20.60 to $60.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Li Auto has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.23.

NASDAQ:LI opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.20. Li Auto has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $47.70.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $635.54 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Li Auto will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WT Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Li Auto by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,955,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,494 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth $513,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth $379,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the 3rd quarter worth $521,000. 7.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

