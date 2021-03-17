Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LI. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $20.60 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

Get Li Auto alerts:

NASDAQ LI opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.20.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $635.54 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Li Auto will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WT Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,955,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,369,000 after buying an additional 1,324,494 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at $513,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at $521,000. 7.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Further Reading: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.