Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $20.60 to $60.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $26.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.23.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Shares of LI stock opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average is $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $635.54 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Li Auto by 274.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.