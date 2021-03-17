Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.64

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.64 and last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 388185 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 13.8% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 60,316 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,537,733 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,252,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 8.8% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 150,927 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 12,225 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the third quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

