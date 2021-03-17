Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.64

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.64 and last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 388185 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.65.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.
About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
