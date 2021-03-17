Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.75

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.75 and last traded at $26.68, with a volume of 130024 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.43.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.04.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Liberty Global by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,693,000 after purchasing an additional 57,524 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.9% during the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 272,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Liberty Global by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 175,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 255,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 35,979 shares in the last quarter. 24.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

