Lido DAO Token Market Cap Hits $5.28 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Lido DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and $542,478.00 worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001080 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $252.63 or 0.00456509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00063341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00057067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.62 or 0.00123995 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00074079 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $322.95 or 0.00583570 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,850,049 tokens.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars.

