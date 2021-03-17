Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Short Interest Update

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the February 11th total of 2,740,000 shares. Currently, 14.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 620,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 18,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total value of $3,230,314.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,390,035.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total transaction of $1,083,390.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,162,088.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,727 shares of company stock worth $27,422,288 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

LGND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.98. The stock had a trading volume of 145,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,162. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.86 and its 200-day moving average is $113.96. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.94 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s revenue was up 158.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

