Lighting Science Group Co. (OTCMKTS:LSCG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lighting Science Group Co. (OTCMKTS:LSCG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 11th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS LSCG remained flat at $$0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,545. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.25. Lighting Science Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.99.
Lighting Science Group Company Profile
