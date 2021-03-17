Lighting Science Group Co. (OTCMKTS:LSCG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lighting Science Group Co. (OTCMKTS:LSCG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 11th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LSCG remained flat at $$0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,545. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.25. Lighting Science Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.99.

Lighting Science Group Company Profile

Lighting Science Group Corporation designs, develops, and markets general illumination products that use light emitting diodes (LEDs) as their light source for retailers and original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers a range of LED retrofit lamps to fit into existing light fixtures as replacements for traditional incandescent, compact fluorescent, and halogen lamps; and LED luminaires comprising FreeLED, a street lighting solution that uses solar energy as its power source.

