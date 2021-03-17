Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Reaches $2.09 on Top Exchanges

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $8.08 million and approximately $892,182.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $2.09 or 0.00003533 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.87 or 0.00349131 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000165 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

