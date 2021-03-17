Lightstreams Trading 38.4% Lower This Week (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Lightstreams coin can currently be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightstreams has a market cap of $469,754.69 and $291.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lightstreams has traded 38.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00054939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00012641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $366.52 or 0.00661455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00069858 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00025793 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Lightstreams

PHT is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams

Lightstreams Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

