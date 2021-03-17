LikeCoin (LIKE) Trading Up 19.9% Over Last 7 Days

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 21.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $8.60 million and $10,893.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin token can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded up 19.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LikeCoin Token Profile

LikeCoin is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,022,801,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,249,526 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

