Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CFO Mark Palamountain Sells 850 Shares

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CFO Mark Palamountain sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $15,767.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,366.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Palamountain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Mark Palamountain sold 650 shares of Limoneira stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $11,056.50.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of Limoneira stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $99,450.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,994. The firm has a market cap of $287.13 million, a PE ratio of -17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $19.37.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens raised shares of Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Northland Securities raised shares of Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Limoneira by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after purchasing an additional 52,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Limoneira by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its stake in Limoneira by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 352,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 212,733 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Limoneira by 24.8% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 29,119 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

