Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Trading 24% Higher

Shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) traded up 24% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $1.91. 57,488,121 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 886% from the average session volume of 5,831,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lipocine in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Lipocine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $168.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). As a group, analysts anticipate that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPCN. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Lipocine by 32.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,817 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 19,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lipocine by 122.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 887,601 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine during the fourth quarter worth $453,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Lipocine by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 35,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

