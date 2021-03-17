LiquidApps Market Cap Reaches $13.98 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. LiquidApps has a market cap of $13.98 million and approximately $27,568.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000585 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 123.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00030721 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,520,281 coins and its circulating supply is 709,496,467 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

