Lisk (LSK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $71.54 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 17th. Lisk has a market cap of $462.04 million and approximately $71.54 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lisk has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $3.62 or 0.00006538 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00017825 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010935 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006677 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,472,574 coins and its circulating supply is 127,537,336 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

