Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Reaches $0.0088 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $6.31 million and approximately $1,319.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $886.04 or 0.01536088 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000160 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,733.91 or 1.00090736 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 109.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 715,391,200 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.