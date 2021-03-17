Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Increased to $500.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.53% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LAD. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.08.
Shares of LAD traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $404.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,614. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $55.74 and a one year high of $412.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $368.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.57.
In other Lithia Motors news, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $2,063,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,598,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total value of $133,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,243 shares of company stock worth $7,621,107. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.
Lithia Motors Company Profile
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.
