Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Increased to $500.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LAD. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.08.

Shares of LAD traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $404.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,614. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $55.74 and a one year high of $412.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $368.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.57.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $2,063,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,598,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total value of $133,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,243 shares of company stock worth $7,621,107. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

