LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Shares Up 10.2% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) shot up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.53. 1,393,829 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 1,018,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Specifically, Director Jay E. Krigsman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 94,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,356.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 19,610 shares of company stock valued at $77,310 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $341.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Analysts expect that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 297.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. 40.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIVX)

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

