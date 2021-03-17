Lobstex Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $857,042.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $857,042.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 107.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,535,319 coins and its circulating supply is 21,535,307 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.