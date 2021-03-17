Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Terry L. Blaker grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $347.13 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $417.62. The company has a market cap of $97.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

