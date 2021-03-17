Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 11,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $719,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

LMT opened at $347.13 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $417.62. The company has a market cap of $97.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

