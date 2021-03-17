LockTrip (LOC) Price Up 52% Over Last 7 Days

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 52% higher against the U.S. dollar. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $39.78 million and $277,325.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LockTrip token can now be bought for about $2.66 or 0.00004508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LockTrip alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000163 BTC.

LockTrip Token Profile

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo

Buying and Selling LockTrip

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.