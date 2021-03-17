LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 827,300 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the February 11th total of 677,700 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 144,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOGC. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 277.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGC traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $8.43. 87,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,620. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.34. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10. Research analysts forecast that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

