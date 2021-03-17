Longeveron Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LGVN) Quiet Period To Expire on March 24th

Longeveron’s (NASDAQ:LGVN) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 24th. Longeveron had issued 2,660,000 shares in its IPO on February 12th. The total size of the offering was $26,600,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Longeveron’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LGVN opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. Longeveron has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $12.48.

Get Longeveron alerts:

About Longeveron

Longeveron LLC, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B cell-based therapy product, which is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Longeveron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longeveron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.