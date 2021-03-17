Loom Network Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a market cap of $160.06 million and approximately $34.55 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00052743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00013319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $378.94 or 0.00646173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00070247 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00024998 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00034111 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network is a token. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Loom Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars.

