Loopring [NEO] Price Tops $0.0141 on Exchanges (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Switcheo Network, DragonEX and CoinMex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.92 or 0.00452838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00061442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.39 or 0.00137929 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00055309 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00076837 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $334.97 or 0.00574743 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO] launched on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDAX, CoinMex, DragonEX and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.