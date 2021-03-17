Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 918,600 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the February 11th total of 721,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 184,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 14,516 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $529,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $852,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 29,048 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LORL opened at $42.03 on Wednesday. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $50.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.60.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

