L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Sets New 12-Month High at $78.24

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.24 and last traded at $78.18, with a volume of 87150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.04.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI lowered L’Oréal to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $218.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.54, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.42.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.752 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. L’Oréal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

About L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

