Lori L.S. Mingus Sells 1,053 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,053 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $67,728.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,195.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lori L.S. Mingus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Lori L.S. Mingus sold 6,187 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $369,982.60.

On Friday, January 15th, Lori L.S. Mingus sold 853 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $44,995.75.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $65.98. 2,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,881. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.58. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $71.95.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $100.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,957,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,129,000 after purchasing an additional 75,079 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,378,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 534,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,135,000 after purchasing an additional 75,281 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 407,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 57,192 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,176,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGP Ingredients has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein, and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

