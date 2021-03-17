LPL Financial LLC Acquires 1,387,120 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,889,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,387,120 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.62% of iShares MBS ETF worth $428,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,154,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,272,000 after buying an additional 2,538,609 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 666.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,171,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,342 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,758.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 692,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,307,000 after purchasing an additional 668,641 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,651,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,836,000 after purchasing an additional 598,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 444.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 716,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,959,000 after purchasing an additional 585,317 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $108.57. 8,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,309. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.96.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.