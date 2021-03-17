LPL Financial LLC Buys 118,609 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,150,094 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,609 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $314,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,321,691 shares of company stock worth $351,353,616. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $279.75. 332,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,361,885. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.71. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $796.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

