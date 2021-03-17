LPL Financial LLC Buys 166,658 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of LPL Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.24% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $837,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

VUG traded down $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,737. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $269.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.04.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

