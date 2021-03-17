LPL Financial LLC Buys 215,603 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,461,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,603 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.00% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $187,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital One Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $141.16. The company had a trading volume of 27,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,876. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.70 and a 1-year high of $142.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.07 and its 200-day moving average is $124.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.