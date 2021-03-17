LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,191 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,127 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Costco Wholesale worth $146,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.33.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,769 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,173. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $327.18. The stock had a trading volume of 47,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,014. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $278.42 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $343.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $144.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

