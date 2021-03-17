LPL Financial LLC Has $1.13 Billion Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,581,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.5% of LPL Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.52% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,125,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,287,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,426,000 after buying an additional 4,042,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9,017.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,051,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,943,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886,502 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,953,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,737,000 after purchasing an additional 606,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,005,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,767,000 after purchasing an additional 399,706 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,787,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,256 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280,036. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.23. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $97.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

