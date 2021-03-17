LPL Financial LLC Has $232.33 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,285,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,878,912 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.81% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $232,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 709,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,173,000 after purchasing an additional 20,480 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 556,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 45,162 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,010,000. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,433,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.31. 256,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,039,299. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $46.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.61.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

