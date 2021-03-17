LPL Financial LLC Purchases 212,715 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 212,715 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.58% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $405,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,901 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,011 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,431,000 after purchasing an additional 773,534 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 71.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 948,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,985,000 after purchasing an additional 393,972 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.39. 360,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,354,408. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $137.85 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.02.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.