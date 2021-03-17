LPL Financial LLC Purchases 339,593 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,221,364 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,593 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Verizon Communications worth $189,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,461 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,601 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 33,353 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 71,637 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 24,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.68. 348,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,985,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $230.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.32. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.