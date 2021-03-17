LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,581,070 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.5% of LPL Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.73% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,962,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.55. 31,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,857,204. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.53. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $79.58 and a one year high of $89.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.