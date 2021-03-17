LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.07. LSI Industries reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $76.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.24 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital raised LSI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 81,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.41. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $248.50 million, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 433,102 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,251,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after acquiring an additional 219,466 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,158,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 111,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after purchasing an additional 93,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

