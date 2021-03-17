LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 944,200 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 11th total of 755,500 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 234,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

LTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $43.77 on Wednesday. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $21,967,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,108,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,575,000 after purchasing an additional 410,755 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1,037.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 149,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,630,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,440,000 after purchasing an additional 145,637 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 372,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,999,000 after purchasing an additional 91,705 shares during the period. 74.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

