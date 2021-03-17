Luis Rojo Sells 350 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Stock

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) CFO Luis Rojo sold 350 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total value of $44,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,508.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Luis Rojo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of Stepan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.49, for a total value of $51,796.00.

Shares of Stepan stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.03. 45,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.31. Stepan has a 1-year low of $72.10 and a 1-year high of $131.72. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.82.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.34. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $494.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stepan will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

SCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stepan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Stepan during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Stepan during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Stepan during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Stepan during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

