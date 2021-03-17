Lumentum Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LITE)

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 7,494 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 60% compared to the average daily volume of 4,683 call options.

In other news, COO Vincent Retort sold 11,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,116,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,918,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,930 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,239,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,382,000 after acquiring an additional 843,736 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Lumentum by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,890,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,204,000 after purchasing an additional 495,579 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,050,000 after purchasing an additional 446,222 shares during the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,155,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 839,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,631,000 after buying an additional 173,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

LITE traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.41. The stock had a trading volume of 78,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,301. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.55 and a 200-day moving average of $87.51. Lumentum has a one year low of $59.06 and a one year high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LITE. Barclays upped their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

