Luminar Technologies (LAZR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect Luminar Technologies to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.88. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $47.80.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAZR shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luminar Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.