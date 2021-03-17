Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.11 Million

Brokerages forecast that Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) will report sales of $110.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Luminex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $112.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $105.30 million. Luminex reported sales of $90.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Luminex will report full year sales of $479.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $479.53 million to $480.22 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $532.65 million, with estimates ranging from $513.60 million to $562.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Luminex.

Get Luminex alerts:

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.57 million. Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

LMNX opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 86.54 and a beta of 0.61. Luminex has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $41.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -190.48%.

In other Luminex news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $172,263.75. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luminex by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 89,373 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Luminex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,662,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luminex by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luminex by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,551,000 after buying an additional 10,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Luminex by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luminex (LMNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.