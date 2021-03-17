Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Analysts expect that Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.85) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lumos Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.96). Lumos Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 507.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.15) to ($3.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.52) to ($3.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lumos Pharma.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.55. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,053.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LUMO shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Lumos Pharma from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUMO opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.69. Lumos Pharma has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $36.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average is $17.24.

In other Lumos Pharma news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 29,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $652,796.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 106,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $2,376,282.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $351,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $1,329,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 281,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,045,000 after buying an additional 40,395 shares during the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

