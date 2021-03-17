Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $31.54

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.54 and traded as high as $34.06. Lundin Energy AB (publ) shares last traded at $34.06, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNDNF. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. SEB Equities downgraded Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.85.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

