Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Short Interest Update

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,224,400 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the February 11th total of 961,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.0 days.

Lundin Gold stock opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.68.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

